Developers whose original proposals for hundreds of co-living flats were turned down have submitted scaled down plans.

Kosy Co-living and Cross Stone Securities originally wanted to build 269 flats in the second phase of their village on the site of the Enterprise Point offices.

Co-living flats are designed in a similar way to student housing, with shared communal areas – although the developers say these flats would be for young professionals and no students would be allowed to live there.

The first phase, 83 flats on garages behind Machine Mart in Melbourne Street, already has permission.

The original second phase plans were rejected by councillors concerned at the scale of the blocks – as well as a lack of affordable housing.

Now, revised plans which reduce the number of flats to 221 by cutting the number of storeys on most of the blocks have been submitted to Brighton and Hove City Council.

In a covering letter, planner Lewis McArthur said: “The evolution of the plans for the Enterprise Point site has taken a considerable period of time, including a series of amendments and the production of additional supporting technical surveys.

“The previous application for development at the site was refused by the planning committee in March 2023 despite the proposals being recommended for approval by Brighton and Hove City Council officers.

“Since then, intensive work has been undertaken to consider afresh the concerns raised by the local community and members of the planning committee.

“This has involved additional engagement with local residents, local councillors and council officers. This process has resulted in the scheme being redesigned to ensure that its bulk and massing – and therefore its potential impact on existing nearby properties – has been significantly lessened.

“The number of units proposed has also been significantly reduced, leading to a less intensive form of development being proposed.”

The tallest block has been reduced from eight to seven storeys at its tallest point, and set back from Melbourne Street so it is further away from the existing Viaduct Lofts building.

Two of the other blocks have been reduced from six to five storeys.

The scheme also includes employment space, which has been increased from 940sqm to 1060 sqm.

To view the new plans, click here.