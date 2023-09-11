Formed in 2006, although far away from the Tokyo garage scene, The Routes are undoubtedly one of the most prolific underground garage bands in Japan of the last decade.

2021 saw The Routes release three studio albums (two of which were instrumental), taking their album tally up to 10 studio albums.

The Routes did not show any signs of slowing down in 2022 as they dropped ‘The Twang Machine’. Imagine a bizarre alternate universe in which the Moog synthesizer was invented before the guitar, and visiting thrift stores you’d find records such as The Ventures ‘Guitar Indigo’ and Dick Dale’s ‘Twanged On Bach’. Well, here is a record that could well be from that universe! The Routes – ‘The Twang Machine’. Yes!

Ten slices of Kraftwerk arranged into mid-sixties instrumental rock ’n’ roll/surf guitar bangers. An aural testament to The Routes’ love and respect of the music of Kraftwerk. Hear ‘Showroom Dummies’ reimagined as a Spaghetti Western film opening theme, ‘Radioactivity’ drenched in reverb ala The Astronauts… ‘Trans Europe Express’ at shinkansen speed racing to burst the sound barrier, and many more of Kraftwerk’s classic songs such as ‘The Model’ or ‘Autobahn’ as you could never imagine them.

Whether you see it as musical blasphemy or musical alchemy, this album is set to become a cult classic, destined to irk or jerk future generations for years to come.

You can check out ‘The Twang Machine’ album HERE.

Not only that, but you can see The Routes live in person here in the UK as they will be performing in Brighton at The Prince Albert this coming Sunday afternoon (17th September) from 2pm to 5pm. This event is organised by local promoter Stay Sick and tickets for this concert can be purchased HERE. Support will come from ace new Brighton surf combo The Tridents who offer up raucous instrumentals, groovy murder ballads, and Spaghetti Western tunes.

www.reverbnation.com/theroutes