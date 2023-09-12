Four people were arrested after reports of someone with a firearm in Brighton early on Sunday morning.

Sussex Police said that a gas-powered BB gun was recovered and that all four had since been bailed.

The force said: “Police responded to a report of a person believed to be in possession of a firearm in St James’s Street, Brighton, at around 6am on Sunday (10 August).

“Officers swifty arrested two men aged 35 and 30, one woman aged 30, and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear and violence.

“A gas-powered BB gun was recovered.

“All four people have been given conditional bail.”