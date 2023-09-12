Plans to paint poetry in a children’s playground to stop taggers have been criticised by residents, who say they’d rather the tagging was painted over more quickly.

St Luke’s Residents Association has been regularly asking the council to paint over tagging on the toilet block in the playground, which is regularly targeted by graffiti vandals.

Earlier this month, ward councillor Tristram Burden launched a survey asking people which “mental health affirming” line of poetry they would like to see painted on the block to deter vandalism.

But meanwhile, the latest batch of tagging has not been cleaned off.

Chair of the association Simon Charleton said: “Two weeks have passed since we reported this graffiti in the children’s playground. Instead of quibbling about murals, the council could have painted it out by now.

“We don’t need a big debate about what murals to paint on the walls: just paint out the graffiti and keep the toilets clean and well maintained. Get the basics right.

“I’m not against murals per se but that shouldn’t get in the way of quick response and pro active policing.”

Secretary of the association Sharon Davis said “Personally I think the affirming messages are inappropriate for the target area of a play area. A fun colourful mural would have been nicer – not words.”

Councillor Burden said: “Emblazoning the Queen’s Park toilets with both an uplifting message and a colourful mural will hopefully achieve two things. Brighten up the place even more, and once covered with anti-graffiti paint, make the toilets impossible to tag.

Once we have a quote, artist and timeframe agreed, we’ll begin work. Just as murals have recently brought such joy to residents of Coombe Road area, it’s hoped that a mural will provide the same.

“This is very much in the planning stage, currently. But with the repeated tagging that occurs, a long term solution is necessary, and long term sustainable solutions are the preference of this administration, not wasteful, short term acts.

“Unfortunately, the police still seem unable to get on top of the issue. So we need to explore other methods. Our full updated graffiti reduction strategy will be released soon.”

The council’s “refreshed” graffiti strategy is due to be debated by councillor’s at next week’s city environment committee. The agenda and most of the reports have now been published, but the graffiti strategy is marked as “to follow”.

Councillor Burden is due to speak to residents at the next meeting of the residents association at 7pm on Monday at St Luke’s Church.

Users of the park are being asked to vote on which line of poetry they would like to see.

The options are:

1. Which message from James McInerney’s Poetry Project shall we emblazon across Queen’s Park loos?

You are mighty, a force unknown

Your heart needs no one to feel complete.

Inhale. Exhale.

Rinse. Repeat.

Dance among strangers as if they were friends.

Look to the light; the shadows will fade.

Yesterday I was.

Tomorrow I will be.

Today I’ll take my time and enjoy being me