She’s In Parties are a hazy and ethereal quartet whose own idiosyncratic amalgamation of shoegaze and dream-pop belies their relatively young years. Taking their cues from the likes of Slowdive, Cocteau Twins and The Cure, the band harbour a sense of nostalgia certainly, but they avoid feeling derivative.

It’s going to be a busy autumn for this exciting up-and-coming band, as not only are they joining Bleach Lab on tour, but have now announced some headline concerts of their own to add into the mix!

She’s In Parties are also set to drop their brand new 4 track ‘End Scene’ EP on 6th October. Check out the purchase options HERE.

In support of their new forthcoming release, the outfit, which is made up of Katie Dillon (vocals, Korg keys, Fender guitar), Herbie Wiseman (Fender guitar and bv’s), Charlie Johnson (Fender Precision bass) and Matt Carman (drums), will be playing a hometown show in Colchester at Three Wise Monkeys on the day of the EP’s release.

After which, they will also be heading back to two of their favourite cities, namely Bristol and Brighton! Support for the concert will come from Brighton based Holler for their seaside performance at The Prince Albert in Brighton on Thursday 16th November, and their pals Oslo Twins will be joining them at Rough Trade in Bristol for the day before on Wednesday 15th November.

