DAMEFRISØR, AtticOmatic, Ideal Living and Moon Idle have today been announced as the December instalment of the monthly ‘Hidden Herd Presents’ new music series which takes place at The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road in Brighton. The actual concert date will be Wednesday 6th December.

Let’s meet the bands….

DAMEFRISØR

Forming at a Bristol club night in 2019, DAMEFRISØR’s (pronounced ‘dame-eh-frizz-yuor’) alternative sound combines elements of post-rock, shoegaze and dance with driving rhythms and swirling guitars. The band’s debut singles ‘Do You Think I’m Special?’ and ‘2-HEH-V’ were released via Permanent Creeps Records and both received glowing receptions, with the latter becoming a Steve Lamacq favourite that eventually landed a place on the BBC Radio 6 Music Playlist and surpassed 200,000 streams on Spotify. The band then recorded their debut EP ‘Island Of Light’ with producer Alex Greaves (Working Men’s Club, bdrmm, LICE) and released it earlier this year to critical acclaim, including a 4-star review in DIY Magazine as well as more airplay from BBC Radio 6 Music. The EP was followed by a UK headline tour, including a sold-out show at Windmill Brixton. Since their inception, the band have also supported Katy J Pearson, Squid, Folly Group, KEG, VLURE and more and played shows across the country at festivals like Dot to Dot, Sŵn, Ceremony and This Must Be The Place.

linktr.ee/damefrisor

AtticOmatic

Feeding feeling into the formless, Brighton five-piece AtticOmatic are purveyors of a brooding yet uplifting post-punk sound that blends elements of jazz, hip-hop and spoken word. Comprised of swirling synths and mysterious atmospherics, their unique string of singles to date – including 2022 standout ‘Spiritual Imposter’ – are kaleidoscopic concoctions that defy genre boundaries. Live, the band have toured the UK as well as various European cities and appeared at a host of festivals including Platform B’s Official Opening Party at this year’s The Great Escape Festival and last year’s Victorious Festival. Their early 2023 single ‘Dun Dun’ was championed by Nabihah Iqbal on BBC Radio 6 Music and its anticipated follow-up ‘These Hands’ arrives this Friday to build on the quintet’s solid momentum.

linktr.ee/atticomatic

Ideal Living

Formed in late 2022, Brighton-based six-piece Ideal Living (formerly known as DLD) are an exciting art-rock group led by Billy Marsh. The band unveiled their debut single ‘Sanity’ via Crafting Room Recordings back in June – a teaser ahead of their forthcoming first EP ‘A Modern World History’. ‘Sanity’ combines a plethora of lush instrumentation to create an oppressive wall of sound that fluctuates between dynamic extremes, featuring metronomic drumming and warbling keys that underpin twanging baritone guitar. Their dark, “spooky” sound is inspired by the work of a variety of bands and artists such as Opus Kink, Leonard Cohen, Fat White Family and Portishead. Live, the band have spent much of 2023 playing sell out support shows in Brighton with bands such as The Cool Greenhouse, ELLiS·D, Flip Top Head and Alien Chicks, as well as their own jam-packed headline dates at Green Door Store and The Hope & Ruin.

www.instagram.com/ideallivingband

Moon Idle

Moon Idle are an alternative band who formed in Brighton last year. Influenced by Massive Attack, Mazzy Star and Radiohead, the four-piece draw on a wide variety of genres, including trip-hop, Latin-jazz and dream pop. Despite only emerging at the start of 2023, the relative newcomers have already unveiled a steady stream of superb singles in ‘Moments’, ‘Makeup’ and ‘Mirror’, which ramped up to the release of their five-track debut EP ‘Kindly’ at the end of August. As well as being championed by Alyx Holcombe on her BBC Music Introducing Rock show on Radio 1 and Melita Dennett on BBC Music Introducing, they’ve also headlined Green Door Store, shared the stage with KEG and Modern Woman and played Sofar Sounds.

linktr.ee/moonidle

Tickets for this concert can be purchased HERE.