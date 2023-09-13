A bubbling swamp curse of unholy rhythm, Jim Jones All Stars is the latest project from garage godfather Jim Jones (Thee Hypnotics, The Jim Jones Revue). Formed during the pandemic, it features The Jim Jones Revue members Gavin Jay and Elliot Mortimer, drummer Chris Ellul from (The Heavy) veteran punk blues guitarist Carlton Mounsher.

The resulting LP ‘Ain’t No Peril’ is a thick, greasy slab of ramalama rhythm and blues that highlights some of Jones most inspired songwriting ever and features guest appearances from vocal powerhouse Nikki Hill and Oxbow’s Eugene S. Robinson (The Swamps), and a full horn section (Tenor Saxophonist Stuart Dace and Baritone Saxophonists Tom Hodges and Chuchi Malapersona).

“When you’re recording within spitting distance of the Mississippi river, there’s something about that heavy Memphis air that changes the way that you hear the groove and grind,” says Jim Jones. ‘Ain’t No Peril’ captures that feeling and bathes in that magic.

‘Ain’t No Peril’ is set to drop on 29th September – find out more HERE.

In support of this new 12 track platter, the Jim Jones All Stars are heading out on tour during October and November. The third date on the tour is the nearest gig to Brighton and this will take place at Lewes Con Club on Saturday 21st October 2023 courtesy of Love Thy Neighbour promoters.

Get your tickets from HERE and HERE. Support for this Lewes concert will come from The Pearl Harts.

What others have said:

“Jim Jones has fashioned the All Stars as a vehicle to return to the stage and reinvigorate his mojo.” Classic Rock

“Jim Jones is entering his imperial phase.” Shindig

“Bigger, better and even noisier than ever!” Louder Than War

www.jimjonesallstars.com