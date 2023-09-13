A key road in and out of Portslade was closed for three hours yesterday afternoon (Tuesday 12 September) after a crash.

Police arrested a woman at the scene on suspicion of drug driving.

Just after 5pm, shortly before the road reopened, Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision in Fox Way, Portslade, at around 2.20pm on Tuesday (12 September).

“No injuries were reported.

“A woman from Portslade was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving and taken into custody.

“The road is currently blocked near the junction of Bush Farm Drive while recovery of the vehicles is arranged.”