An art workshop franchise has been granted a drinks licence after neighbours withdrew their objections.

The new Pinot and Picasso franchise outlet at 127 Gloucester Road, Brighton, has permission to sell alcohol daily from 10am to 11pm during art classes.

Restrictions were agreed with Sussex Police that limit sales to those who have pre-booked art classes only.

The Brighton branch will be the fourth Pinot and Picasso in Britain. There are 69 Pinot and Picassos in Australia and seven in New Zealand.

One objection was withdrawn before the Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel hearing which took place before three councillors – Tobias Sheared, Kerry Pickett and David McGregor – on Thursday 14 September.

Neighbour Emma Humphreys, who objected to the application, asked for confirmation that should Pinot and Picasso close, any future occupant would be unable to open a wine bar.

She said: “My ongoing great concern is not Pinot and Picasso but the licence itself. Once it has been established there is a licence on the building, the next occupier could then just turn it into a wine bar.

“As a community, we are concerned that it is not another wine bar. We took great solace that it’s for pre-booked people only with no walk-ins.

“That is our concern going forward that the licence has something attached to it that ensures the pre-booked nature of the operation goes forward with any licence in the future.”

Council lawyer Rebecca Sidell said that the restrictions would remain on the licence and require a “major variation” to be granted before any changes could be made.

Those restrictions permitted alcoholic drinks to be sold only pre-booked customers and “supplementary to art classes”.

Any variation to an alcohol licence requires it to be advertised to allow for comments from neighbours, Sussex Police and the council’s licensing department.

With this information, Emma Humphreys withdrew her objection and the licence was granted.