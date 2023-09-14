The walkway around the Madeira Lift has been fenced off for safety reasons, just months before its restoration is due to begin.

Work on the lift, along with 40 of the arches, is set to begin in spring, in what is hoped will be the first phase of a restoration of the whole terrace.

Sections were first closed off in 2012 after a survey found it was no longer safe, and the lift itself was last operational in 2022.

Today, Brighton and Hove City Council said: “A report on the condition of the structure has highlighted concerns about the walkway around the top of the Madeira Terrace Lift.

“For this reason, we’ve taken immediate action to erect fencing around the area to keep people safe.

“We will continue to monitor the structure.”

As well as a restored Madeira Lift, the restoration will see a new, modern lift installed to its west.

At the beginning of the year, when work was due to start this autumn, it was hoped the lift would be restored by 2025.

However, a delay to the start of the scheme, due to Labour asking for a review of engineering techniques after gaining control of the council in May’s elections, means this date may no longer be achievable.