After nine years of campaigning by Save Brighton Hippodrome, the theatre’s future now rests in the hands of Brighton and Hove Council.

A petition, signed by more than 3,000 supporters, was handed into the council along with supporting documents.

But the council currently classifies this historic venue, which entertained Brightonians for well over a century, as having “nil use”.

This conveniently ignores the fact that the council’s Planning Committee signed it off as an “entertainment venue” for the abortive Vue Cinema development in 2014. It was also the basis of the premises licence granted by the council less than a year ago.

The council’s planning department has also suggested that the venue alone will cause traffic chaos and severe access issues because of crowds and delivery vehicles.

This is despite a very similar situation and layout with the Theatre Royal and the council’s own Dome Concert Hall, not to mention a London to Brighton something-or-other virtually every weekend.

A cynic could be forgiven for saying that the council is being deliberately obstructive.

Other groups have also hindered the restoration plans, with both the Theatres Trust and Historic England insisting on an expensive West End style lyric theatre layout.

This aims to turn the Hippodrome into something that it never was, adding millions to the cost an already colossal restoration project. The scale of the work already needed follows years of neglect which the council did little to stop.

We, and our supporters, believe a versatile and atmospheric entertainment space connected to its historic origins is exactly what this creative city needs for comedy, theatre, music, circus, dance, burlesque and more.

And, unlike the i360, there is absolutely no council money involved, as it is being funded entirely by a local family company Matsim Properties.

Thanks to the open days that Matsim have been running, to show the completed works on the magnificent ceiling, people are now much more aware of the Hippodrome’s plight.

And when we have worn Save Our Hippodrome T-shirts around town we are stopped in the street with a “well done, is it saved now?”

However, if the council vetoes the revised plans and ignores public opinion, it won’t be saved – and it could end up mothballed once more.

The council have been raising obstructions for over 12 months, calling into question commercial viability, which we have been advised has nothing to do with planning.

It’s time they made the right call and let this hidden gem in the heart of The Lanes shine once more. The ghost of the West Pier fiasco will be watching over them!

David Streeter, Louise Turner and Vicki Crowther are campaigners for Save Brighton Hippodrome.