A judge has set a date for a plea hearing for a Brighton businessman charged with domestic violence and abuse.

Ping Fai Yuen, 42, of Dyke Road Avenue, Brighton, was remanded on conditional bail until Friday 27 October by Judge Jeremy Gold at Hove Crown Court.

The defendant, who was represented by Jim Sturman, is expected to plead to the charges on his next appearance.

The charges include assaulting his wife Fun Li Yuen, causing her actual bodily harm (ABH) and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

He also faces charges of attacking two other people, causing ABH, as well as a claim that he strangled one of them and made a threat to kill.

Yuen was also charged with causing criminal damage to a large picture frame belonging to his wife and threatening to kill the family’s rabbit, Snowy.

He was sent to the crown court by District Judge Amanda Kelly at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 4 August.

And at Hove Crown Court on Wednesday (23 August) he was remanded on conditional bail by Judge Gold until today (Friday 8 September).

The bail conditions include a £100,000 cash security, a requirement to live and sleep at his mother’s address in Nyetimber, Bognor Regis, and a 10pm to 7am curfew, to be monitored electronically.

Yuen was also told not to come within 24 miles of the marital home, except to attend court, and not to contact his wife or the two other complainants directly or indirectly.

His bail conditions also include leaving his passport in possession of the police, not applying for any international travel documents and to have only one mobile phone, with the number provided to the police.

The offences are alleged to have been committed on various dates from Wednesday 1 March to Thursday 3 August.