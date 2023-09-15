A new seafront nightclub is asking permission to host live music events for young teenagers – and to serve alcohol at them.

Horizon, which opens later this month in the venue previously known as Shooshh, has applied for a variation to its alcohol licence so booze can be served at private 14+ events.

The alcohol would only be served in a room which those aged 18 and over could get access to, and drinks wouldn’t be able to be taken out of it.

And wristbands would be used so security staff could identify the different age groups.

A spokesperson for Horizon said: “Horizon (much like a large amount of venues across the country) applies for a variety of licenses whilst in close communication with all local authorities.

“The license point mentioned means that the venue can house under-18 events on a private hire basis – with a strict ID process in place much like all venues under the licensing act to ensure there is a controlled area where over 18s can legally purchase alcohol.

“Alcohol is not allowed to leave this controlled area, nor can under 18s access this area.”

The application for the Kings Road Arches club says: “The application is to ensure that the site may host private/14+ events when adults will also be present and alcohol served, and under 18 events for educational establishments when adults may also be present.

“Discussions have been undertaken with the police and licensing Aauthority regarding the need to clarify such offers, and the applicant is grateful for the advice and assistance received in this respect.”

It’s asked for the following conditions to be added to its alcohol licence:

1. A 14+ night is a live music show night terminating by 22:00. A private booking is a pre booked event during which no member of the public will be admitted to the premises. The police and licensing section of the council will be given at least 10 clear working days written notice of the 14+ night or private booking.

2. Neither a 14+ night nor a private booking will be regarded as an Under 18 Event and Condition 36 of Annex 2 will not apply.

3. Alcohol may only be served at a 14+ night or private booking to persons aged 18 or over wearing a wrist band at a bar in a separate designated adult only room (room 2) to which under 18s are not admitted.

SIA door security will be on duty to prevent under 18s entering, or alcohol leaving, room 2.

No customer over the age of 17 should be allowed into the premises unless a member of staff or the event is exclusively for an educational establishment. All customers entering should have proof of age.