Albion strolled their way back up the Premier League table – to fourth – as they dismantled Manchester United at Old Trafford with goals from Danny Welbeck, the effervescent Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro.

The result must cast doubt on the continued tenure of Erik Ten Haag as Manchester United manager.

Albion went ahead after quick thinking from Jason Steele in Albion’s goal sent Simon Adringa away. His cross was met by Danny Welbeck to fire Albion in front.

Kaoru Mitoma went close for Albion as did Welbeck again as he fired over.

United got the ball in the net as Rasmus Hojlund, making his full debut, scored from a Marcus Rashford cross.

But a VAR check showed that the ball had gone out from Rashford’s cross.

Albion soaked up United pressure in the second half until Pascal Gross eased though the United defence to calmly slot home Albion’s second.

Substitute Joao Pedro made it 3-0 to Albion soon after.

United substitute Hannibal Mejbri netted a consolation for the home team almost straight away.

Albion substitute Ansu Fati almost made it four but Andre Onana made a great save.

The comfortable victory again means that the Seagulls have now won the past four Premier League clashes between the two teams.

They had more possession, played more passes and passed with greater accuracy than their hosts.

Next up, Brighton play their first UEFA Europa League Group B match at the Amex against AEK Athens … that alarm clock must go off soon.