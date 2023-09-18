On Saturday 26 October 2002, Crystal Palace thrashed Brighton and Hove Albion 5-0 at Selhurst Park.

Exactly 21 years later. Albion will play Ajax in a competitive European fixture at the state-of-the-art Amex Stadium.

Brighton have left Palace behind, although the so-called ultras will no doubt descend on West Street and Terminus Road in early February as the Eagles have a Premier League fixture at Falmer.

But Albion fans will be far more likely to be concerned about locking horns with whoever has dropped out of the Champions League and so entered the Seagulls’ Europa League domain.

Albion fans are now far more likely to consider Chelsea as their fiercest rivals as, after nearly 50 years, the Brighton-Palace rivalry peters out.

Increasingly, Albion are lauded and fawned over by influential commentators from all over the world.

Even Pep Guardiola said that the Seagulls were the best in the world at playing out from the back.

So the the phrase most likely to be heard around Croydon, Coulsdon, Kenley and West Wickham from beleaguered Palace fans over the next few days as Albion take their competitive European bow against AEK Athens on Thursday is … MAKE IT STOP!