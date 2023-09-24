A Hove lettings agent who police found asleep in his bed after he crashed his Bentley into two parked cars then walked off has been banned from driving for almost two years.

Warren Knight, 50, admitted drink driving and failing to stop after the crash in Goldstone Street on 30 July this year.

When police arrived at the scene, they found his black Bentley, but Knight himself was nowhere to be seen.

They soon discovered he had walked back to his home in Hill Drive, half an hour’s walk away, and gone to sleep.

Yesterday, he appeared at Brighton and Hove Magistrates Court, where he was fined £2,300 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £920 and £85 costs.

He was also disqualified from driving for 22 months.