The council is being told must introduce new charges, hike existing ones, sell off assets and reduce services to the bare bones to cope with a budget “crunch point”.

Soaring inflation and increased demand, particularly for social services, means the council is facing a £14 million overspend this financial year.

To avoid this, auditors say it must make “politically unattractive or undesirable decisions” to ensure its future viability.

Last year, it was forced to dip into its reserves to pay for a £3 million overspend – the first time in over a decade it had gone into the red.

A special audit report commissioned by Labour when it won May’s elections says if this year’s forecast overspend materialises, it would be forced to spend the rest of the reserves to balance the books.

And the budget gap for next financial year is currently forecast to be £25 million.

The report, by Grant Thornton, said: “The council must put effort toward exploring all opportunities for increasing income from fees and charges, potential fundraising opportunities, service transformation which may include drawing back services to the statutory minimum, revision of policy priorities to ensure alignment with financial sustainability, reallocation of earmarked reserves, asset sales and alternative means of cost avoiding or income generation.

“The current medium-term savings requirement is treble what the council has been able to deliver in the past few years. The ask is massive – the council must organise itself accordingly.”

Areas where the council has overspent include homelessness accommodation, adult social care, children’s services and, until recently, continuing covid expenses.

Inflation, interest rates, Brexit and supply chain issues, nationally agreed pay rises and dwindling government funding were also identified as pressures.

It says there aren’t any significant weaknesses in governance, although it has recommended not allowing councillors to sit on both the audit and standards committee and the strategy, financial and city regeneration committee.

Currently, Labour councillor Julie Cattell sits on both.

It also says the council’s budget setting arrangements have been appropriate.

However, It says the council’s top directors were informed last month of the need to start looking at how to make savings for 2024/25, and that next year’s budget process needs to be “fundamentally different”.