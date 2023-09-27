One name stood out for Brighton music fans at the Association of Independent Music (AIM) Awards 2023 – Resident record shop, in Kensington Gardens.

The independent music shop joined a roster of winners that included Bjork, Wet Leg and Raye.

The shop won the Independent Champions Award – a category that rewards those helping to support independent musicians.

The Icelandic singer Bjork, 57, who performed at Coachella Festival in California this year in a set that included hundreds of drones, attended to collect the publicly voted award for best live performer.

Raye, 25, who released her debut studio album My 21st Century Blues earlier in the year, took home best independent track with American rapper and singer 070 Shake.

Their single Escapism was among the year’s chart-toppers.

British rapper and singer Avelino won best independent album for God Save the Streets while rapper, singer and DJ Shygirl won for UK independent breakthrough after the success of her debut album Nymph.

The award for the most played new independent artist was given to Wet Leg, who played their hit songs Chaise Longue and Wet Dream at Glastonbury last year.

And the title of best independent EP/Mixtape supported by BBC 1Xtra went to rapper and songwriter Enny took home the award for We Go Again.

Elsewhere, British-Lebanese rapper/producer Laughta picked up the one to watch award in association with BBC Music Introducing.

And the best creative campaign was won by independent record label Partisan Records for Ezra Collective’s Where I’m Meant to Be campaign.

DJ Erol Alkan took to the stage during the awards ceremony to accept outstanding contribution to music on behalf of Belgian outfit Soulwax.

Speaking about the awards, which was held on Tuesday night at London’s Roundhouse, AIM chief executive Silvia Montello said: “The Aim Awards are always about more than celebrating the nominees, winners and attendees in the room.

“They celebrate everyone across our varied and diverse rights-holder community throughout the regions and nations.

“From the founders and long-established labels who’ve defined our sector right through to those forming the future independents, from the entrepreneurs driving new creative businesses to the artists carving out their independent journey, AIM celebrates the legends, visionaries, innovators, and all the creative talent who continue to keep our UK’s vibrant independent music community the envy of the world.”