A paedophile who was recently jailed for failing to comply with the sex offenders register is being hunted by police.

Michael Hughes, 51, had a 52-week suspended sentence imposed by Brighton Magistrates Court in February after he was convicted of committing another offence.

He had repeatedly failed to notify police he was of no fixed abode, or sign on at a police station from March to November last year.

In 2016, he had been convicted of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl as she slept in West Yorkshire.

Then in 2019, a nationwide alert was put out after he failed to sign on at a police station in York.

Sussex Police said: “We are looking for Michael Hughes, 51, who is wanted on recall for breaching a court order.

“Hughes, of no fixed address, has links to Brighton.

“Anyone who sees him, or has any information, is asked to call 999, quoting serial 662 of 14/09.”