Sussex Police have issued a public appeal for help to find a wanted man so that they can return him to prison.

The force said: “Can you help us find Darrell Allinson?”

Allinson, 38, was jailed last month for three counts of theft and a charge of criminal damage to a cash machine.

He stole seven diffusers worth a total of £210 from the White Company, in North Street, Brighton, on two successive days in May.

He stole five bottles of vodka worth £150 from the Waitrose supermarket, in High Street, Eastbourne, in April.

And last month he was arrested after causing £800 of criminal damage to a cash machine, in Terminus Road, Eastbourne.

A bench of Brighton magistrates jailed him for 54 days at a hearing last month and he was expected to serve 18 days before being released from prison on licence.

Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Darrell Allinson, 38, who is wanted on recall for theft.

“Allinson, of no fixed address, is thought to be in the Eastbourne area and has links to Brighton.

“Anyone who sees him or has any information is asked to call 999, quoting serial 209 of 16/09.”