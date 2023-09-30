A burglar broke into a clothes shop in Brighton and stole cash, Sussex Police said.

The force has issued a public appeal for help to find the thief.

Police said: “On Tuesday morning (26 September) at around 5.10am, police were called after an intruder alarm was triggered at a clothing shop in Bond Street, Brighton.

“Officers attended the scene and found that a pane of glass was shattered at the rear of the shop, indicating a break-in.

“Following CCTV review, a man can be seen acting suspiciously in the area around 30 minutes before the offence takes place.

“He is seen looking in shop windows and testing doors before making his way to the rear of the boutique just before 5am.

“Money has been reported stolen from the premises.

“If you were in the area and have information that could assist police inquires, we urge you to make a report.

“Please contact us through our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 158 of 26/09.”