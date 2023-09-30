Ten fire engines have been sent to the Metropole hotel on Brighton seafront to tackle a blaze there.

Sussex Police also has a significant presence at the scene and asked drivers to avoid the area.

The fire is understood to have started on the sixth floor of the Victorian hotel.

A fire alarm was heard going off and guests and staff have been evacuated.

Earlier, Sussex Police said: “We are currently assisting East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service with a fire at the Metropole hotel, in King’s Road.

“Seven fire engines are at the scene and the road is blocked.

“All hotel guests have been evacuated.

“We are asking people to avoid the area while we deal with the incident.”

Their presence attracted attention, not least because it is just over two months since a devastating fire ravaged the Royal Albion Hotel a short distance further east along on the seafront.

The Metropole was recently rebranded as the Doubletree after being known as the Hilton Brighton Metropole for more than 20 years.

The hotel was designed by Alfred Waterhouse and opened in 1890 as the Metropole.

More as we have it.