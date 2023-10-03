Sussex Police have published new security camera pictures of a man they want to interview after a woman said that she was raped on the beach in Brighton.

The force issued a public appeal for help finding the man just under a fortnight ago – and urged him to hand himself in.

Today (Tuesday 3 October) police released clearer images as they renewed their appeal for the public’s help to trace the man.

He was wearing a Trapstar t-shirt when he was caught on film at Brighton railway station shortly after the woman said that she was raped.

Sussex Police said: “Police investigating the rape of a woman in Brighton have released further images of a man they would like to identify.

“A woman in her forties reported being raped on Brighton beach on Sunday 10 September, near King’s Road Arches, between 2am and 5.30am.

“She is being supported by specialist officers.

“Detectives believe this man – captured on CCTV at Brighton railway station at around 5.45am on the morning of the offence – may be able to help with their inquiries.

“He was pictured wearing a distinctive Trapstar t-shirt and speaking to staff at the station before getting on a train heading towards London.

“A second man – 36-year-old Ali Mozaffari, of Golders Green Road, in Barnet – has already been charged with rape in connection with the incident and remanded in custody.

“He is due to appear at a court to be determined on Tuesday 10 October.”

Detective Chief Inspector Luke Kyriakides-Yeldham said: “Officers have been conducting a painstaking investigation to piece together the events of that morning and we have obtained these clear images of a man of significant interest.

“We are asking anyone who recognises him, or may have spoken to him at Brighton railway station at around 5.45am, to get in contact with us as a matter of urgency.

“Please report online or via 101, quoting Operation Carpenter. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”