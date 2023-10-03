At least 10 fire engines have turned out to tackle a fire at a block of flats in Hollingdean this evening.

The fire was reported at about 6.20pm today (Tuesday 3 October).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said that fire crews were still unsure whether everyone had been accounted for at the building in Saunders Park View.

Two fire engines from Preston Circus, Brighton, were sent to the flats along with the aerial ladder platform.

Crews were also sent from Roedean, in Brighton, and Hove as well as Lewes, Newhaven, Seaford and Eastbourne.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue sent fire engines from Shoreham, Worthing and Burgess Hill.

The flats are named after Richard Allen, the former secretary of Brighton Housing Trust, now known as BHT Sussex.

More as we get it.