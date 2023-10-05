The one-time lowest-placed club in the Football League earned their first ever European point as they came back from 2-0 down in the Stade Velodrome.

The home team looked as though they were set up like Aston Villa on Sunday – and the French side proved just as frustrating for Albion early on.

In the 20th minute, former Newcastle United defender Chancel Mbemba scored, followed a minute later by a goal from ex-Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout.

Albion keeper Jason Steele made a couple of smart saves, one from Pierre Aubameyang, the former Arsenal striker.

A completely bizarre moment saw Albion awarded a penalty for a handball by Valentine Rongier after a VAR check, only for the referee to review a push by Jan Paul van Hecke earlier in the build up, so the penalty was overturned.

Albion started to come back into the match in the last few minutes of the first half, Ansu Fati directing a looping header almost perfectly as Marseille keeper Paul Lopez scrambled to save.

It was cracking work from Tariq Lamptey and Kaoru Mitoma that led Pascal Gross to pick his spot to get Albion back in it at 2-1.

Albion were now in control but still behind and had to try to contain Marseille’s counter-attacks.

Mitoma found himself clean through but slightly wide after a great searching ball by Dunk.

Albion’s equaliser came as Lamptey drove into the Marseille penalty area and was kicked and upended by French international Jonathan Clauss. Joao Pedro converted the much-delayed penalty for 2-2.

Albion stay bottom of Group B with one point but are still very much in the hunt to qualify.

Back in 1998-99 when Marseille were runners up in the UEFA Cup – the forerunner of the Europa League – Albion were losing to the likes of Macclesfield and Lincoln City at their temporary ground share at Gillingham.

Next up for Albion, Liverpool at the Amex in the Premier League on Sunday (8 October) at 2pm.

We’re honestly not making this up!