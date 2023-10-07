We’re looking forward to exploring this winter focussed musical journey from musician and composer Martin Green’s journey through the festive season. This award winning, Ivor Novello-winning talent has created this seasonal show exploring the challenges and joys of winter, with an all-star cast of musicians.

The show which takes place at The Attenborough Centre, Brighton on Thursday 14th December offers a subtle blend of ancient pagan rituals to a flashing lit-up Santa. As a show, Lighting The Dark takes a musical look at how we have got through the winter over the last thousand years.

Martin Green is a multi-award-winning musician and Ivor Novello Award-winning composer. As a member of Lau he has won four BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards for Best Group, and in recent years his solo work has taken in writing for orchestra and chorus, brass bands, helming documentaries, and co-writing two acclaimed audio dramas.

Joining Martin on this voyage are trumpeter Laura Jurd of Mercury Prize-shortlisted jazz quartet Dinosaur and Irish composer and fiddler Ultan O’Brien. This show offers original takes on familiar Christmas songs — all woven with Martin and Ultan’s engaging storytelling in a blend of folk and jazz.

Early to be thinking about christmas due to an unseasonal heatwave, but it will be welcomed come December!

General information

Age guidance: recommended for 12+ as dark themes are explored, but younger are permitted at parents’ discretion. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.

Unreserved seating.

Booking

Buy tickets in advance from The Attenborough Centre

https://www.attenboroughcentre.com/event-details?eventId=4821

£18.14 (conc)

Timings