Police have closed down a cannabis factory in Brighton after neighbours reported their concerns.

And electricity company workers had to make the area safe after those inside the property were said to have been digging outside to try to abstract power.

Sussex Police said today (Monday 9 October): “A cannabis factory has been shut down after police were alerted to the drugs growing inside a property in Brighton.

“Officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit attended the address in Reigate Road after a call from neighbours.

“Neighbours had noticed men digging outside the address in an effort to abstract electricity.

“When confronted by the neighbours, the men ran from the area.

“The area had to be made safe by UK Power Networks, causing a road closure in the area.

“Officers attended soon afterwards and more than 50 cannabis plants were found growing in the upstairs floors of the property.

“There was also evidence that the downstairs area of the property was being equipped to cultivate more plants.

“All the plants have since been seized and destroyed after officers attended the address on Saturday 30 September.”

Chief Inspector Karrie Bohanna said: “This was a significant operation where criminals were illegally abstracting electricity for use in the cultivation of cannabis.

“The criminals put their own safety and the safety of other residents in danger by doing so.

“Fortunately, we have seized the drugs, which have been destroyed, and the area has been made safe.

“Our Specialist Enforcement Unit officers acted quickly upon intelligence supplied from members of the public.

“It demonstrates our determination to disrupt the supply of drugs which cause so much harm in our communities.

“We encourage people to report drug dealing, suspicious activity and anti-social behaviour to us as it helps to inform our response and protect our communities.”