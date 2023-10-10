A group of people hurled homophobic abuse at two women on Brighton beach and threw pebbles at them.

Police today released these images of people they would like to speak to after the incident in August.

The two victims, who are in their 30s, reported being verbally abused by a group of people, who threw pebbles at them.

The incident took place on decking near the Kings Road Arches at around 5.10pm on Sunday, 20 August.

Anyone who recognises these individuals or witnessed the incident is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1104 of 20/08.