A Christian punk band and an anti-vax band have been banned from a pub in Hove after their fans allegedly made racist and homophobic comments.

The Brunswick told Deuteranarchy their fans’ behaviour during their debut gig last month had made staff and customers uncomfortable.

And Victorious Freedom Band, which shares some of the same members and which played at a birthday party there last week, said they had also been banned.

The Brunswick posted a reminder about its values on Instagram on Friday, saying: “Following a couple of unpleasant recent incidents from a very small minority (most of our customers are lovely!!), we would like to reiterate a few of The Brunswick’s fundamental values.”

The rules posted included a warning that any discriminatory comments made to staff will result in immediate removal and possibly a life ban, and that if any event contravenes its values, the venue can “cease the event with immediate effect”.

Deuteranarchy appeared on 27 September, third on the bill of a night called Awake Music and Comedy, which also featured “anti-woke” comedian Alistair Williams.

A video posted on YouTube shows conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer Michael Manoel Chaves was among the crowd.

Victorious Freedom Band shared a video of them playing at “Jake’s party” on 3 October.

In a post on Instagram, Deuteranarchy said: “We are NOT racist, nor homophobic. You pathetic bedwetters need to ACTUALLY be INCLUSIVE of those who do not share all the same views as yourselves.”

Victorious Freedom Band replied: “Banned from the Brunswick ok, never liked playing there anyway! BANNED!”

And Deuteranarchy also commented: “Someone said she wasn’t happy they used cash? Anyway, if they supposedly heard some kind of comment, take it up with the person involved, don’t exclude a whole audience.

“Not being very “kind” or “inclusive” is it? They are snowflake woketards for sure.”

A spokesperson for the Brunswick said: “We maintain that we run an inclusive and safe space for all of our staff and customers, and whilst we are fully supportive of those with different values and beliefs to our own, there are actual behaviours and attitudes that we simply will not tolerate.”

Victorious Freedom Band’s songs include Killer Vaccine and Talking About the World Order. Last summer, they were on the bill of a music festival alongside Mr Chaves, aka Mad Mix Conspiracies, and David Icke.