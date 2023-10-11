Guitar Wolf are idolized back in their home country of Japan because of the fact that their music is very extreme and very loud; just like Rock’n roll should be, plus add to this that they look super-cool in their shades and leathers and voila you have success!

Guitar Wolf were formed in 1987 by Seiji and Billy and after a while Toru joined their black leather clad ranks. They started pushing the boundaries of society’s accepted vision of one-dimensional rock trio. With this particular band, style is as important as sound and as a result their fanbase across the world has grown massively since their inception.

Guitar Wolf were courted from across the pond and in 1993 Goner Records, an independent label based in Memphis, USA released Guitar Wolf’s debut album ‘Wolf Rock’. After that, they signed up with another independent label in the USA, namely Matador Records. Their home breakthrough occurred in 1997, when they debuted with the major label Ki/oon Records in Japan and they released ‘Planet Of The Wolves’ at the same time.

To date, they have unleashed over a dozen long players, most notably their 2019 10-track offering ‘Love & Jett’, which features tracks from a mere 1 minute 49 seconds right up all the way to 3 minutes and 7 seconds! You get the picture! Hard, loud, fast and short! Click HERE to watch the video for one of the longer tracks – which to me sounds as if the Dead Kennedys have moved to Japan!

Guitar Wolf now operate on a worldwide level having played gigs all over the planet from Japan, USA, South America, Australia and all across Europe. Check out this lively video of them in concert down under HERE.

Guitar Wolf are coming to the UK for a select 7 date tour this month, kicking off in London on Saturday 21st October, then heading to Newcastle, Hull, Glasgow, Leeds, Brighton and finishing in Folkestone on 27th October, which is the day after they appear at The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road courtesy of Stay Sick promoters.

Tickets for the Brighton concert are on sale right now and can be purchased HERE.

Support for the Brighton gig on Thursday 26th October will come from the rather wonderful Top Left Club.

Tickets for all Guitar Wolf UK tour concerts can be found HERE.

If you’re a fan of trash rock, punk rock, psychobilly, rock’n’roll and the like, then you need to visit their official website for further information – www.guitarwolf.net.