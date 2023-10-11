Gearing up for another monumental chapter, British superstar Paloma Faith returns with the release of her brand new single and video ‘How You Leave A Man’. The single precedes the 16th February release of Paloma’s sixth studio album ‘The Glorification Of Sadness’ via RCA Records. Earlier this week Paloma shared the news of her new album release date and inspiration with a personal note to her fans letting them know she was “…Looking forward to sharing this new era.”

She excitedly heralds the highly anticipated album with new song ‘How You Leave A Man’, offering fans a taste of what to expect from the upcoming new album – listen HERE. Produced by award winning producer and composer Martin Wave and co-written with JKash, Andrew Wells, Ellie King and Charlie Puth. It has ALL the makings of a new era of Paloma. It’s confident. It’s cinematic. It’s empowering. It’s compelling from beginning to end, all powered by the kind of anthems that transformed her into an icon. The single is about finding the confidence to walk away from a relationship and being empowered with your own happiness, its limitless expression of pop allows it to sit comfortably next to Paloma’s many chart successors and then some.

But ‘The Glorification Of Sadness’ is more than an album about relationships. The celebration of finding your way back after leaving a long term relationship, being empowered even in your failures and taking responsibility for your own happiness. It is her most personal album to date, drawing on her own experiences with Paloma acting as the anchor to direct a deeply personal narrative and album.

This is the first new music from Paloma since the release of her fifth studio album ‘Infinite Things’ in November 2020 and is the first time in her career where she has executively produced a record. The album is produced by Swedish born but LA native Martin Wave who made a name for himself within the Hollywood film space. Having started work together on a track for the new album and enjoying Martin’s cinematic style production he quickly became a cornerstone of the album. It also features collaborators Chase & Status, Kojey Radical, Maverick Sabre, Lapsley, MJ Cole, Fred Cox,Amy Wadge, Liam Bailey and Jaycen Joshua. ‘The Glorification Of Sadness’ is available for pre-order at all physical and digital retailers and will be released on the 16th February via RCA Records. Pre-order HERE.

Fans will also be delighted to hear that, to celebrate this next era in style, Paloma will embark on the ‘The Glorification Of Sadness Tour 2024’ tour across UK & Ireland. The 26 date tour kicks off in Reading, with a headline show at The Hexagon and includes a headline show at the Brighton Centre concluding with a show in Lincoln. Tickets go on sale from 10am on the 20th October, with the Brighton Centre tickets also available from the venue HERE.

Thinking: Faith hasn’t been busier enough, in recent years. She’s released five albums, a flourishing acting career including a role as Bet Sykes in the Batman prequel series Pennyworth and starring as Florence De Regnier in Lionsgate’s Dangerous Liaisons; ambassadorships for Greenpeace and Oxfam and more recently launched her own interior brand called Paloma Home.

This is a new Paloma Faith, recharged, empowered and back in control.

Headline Tour Dates 2024:

APRIL

3rd – Reading, The Hexagon

5th – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

6th – Blackpool, The Blackpool Opera House

8th – Liverpool, Liverpool Empire Theatre

9th – Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall

11th – Manchester, The Bridgewater Hall

14th – Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions

15th – Bristol, Bristol Beacon

17th – London, Eventim Apollo

19th – Cardiff, Cardiff Utilita Arena

20th – Brighton, Brighton Centre

29th – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

30th – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

MAY

2nd – Dunfermline, Alhambra Theatre

3rd – Hull, Bonus Arena

6th – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

8th – Ipswich, Ipswich Regent Theatre

9th – Bath, The Forum

11th – Stockton, Globe Theatre

12th – York, York Barbican

14th – Oxford, New Theatre Oxford

15th – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

17th – Bournemouth, International Centre

18th – Swansea, Swansea Arena

JUNE

21st – Llangollen, Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod

22nd – Lincoln, Lincoln Castle

