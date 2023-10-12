A Brighton delivery driver who sexually assaulted a young boy and tried to threaten and bribe him into silence has been jailed.

Nicholas Mesquitta, 30, of Western Street, Brighton, was given a 13-year extended sentence by Judge Stephen Mooney at Lewes Crown Court.

Mesquitta managed to isolate the young boy from his father in Lancing and then drove the 12-year-old to his home in Brighton on the night of Friday 9 September 2022.

At his home, Mesquitta sexually assaulted the boy and threatened him with violence if he reported it to the police.

Mesquitta also used anti-bacterial wipes to clean the young boy in an attempt to evade forensics.

He forced the young boy to take £30 cash to pretend nothing had happened and made threats of violence by saying that he knew people who could harm the young boy.

Sussex Police said: “After dropping the young boy back to his father, Mesquitta then falsely claimed that the young boy was behaving in an inappropriate sexual manner on the drive home and had stolen £30 from Mesquitta.

“When the young boy returned to his home address, he disclosed the sexual assault to his parents shortly after, who reported it to police that night.

“Mesquitta was arrested on Saturday 10 September 2022 and found to be in breach of an existing sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), prohibiting him from contacting or being alone with anyone under 16 years old, without permission of a parent or guardian.

“He was subsequently charged with inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity, assault by touching and breaching his SHPO.

“At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 12 September 2022, he was remanded in custody.

“At Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday 22 August 2022, Mesquitta was sentenced to 13 years and six months, with seven and a half years in custody, plus six months on extended licence.”

Detective Constable Emily Hayler said: “Nick Mesquitta is a dangerous individual who poses significant harm to young people.

“The young boy showed incredible courage and strength throughout the investigative process and at the point of reporting the sexual assault to his parents who alerted the police immediately.

“Thanks to their swift actions and support, we were able to get Mesquitta remanded in custody and charges secured so he has remained and will remain in custody for a significant amount of time.

“Although this conviction does not undo the irreversible trauma that Mesquitta has undoubtedly caused on this young boy and their family, it provides some respite that this individual is no longer operating within our community and accessing young children while he serves his sentence.

“If you or someone you know is a victim of crime, please report to us online or via 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”