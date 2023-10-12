The fire that destroyed the Royal Albion Hotel on Brighton seafront was probably caused by a discarded cigarette, the fire service said today.

Rumours circulated in the aftermath of the fire that a guest had not completely stubbed out a cigarette butt after they smoked while leaning out of a window.

Today, East Sussex Fire and Rescue confirmed the fire was accidental, and a still-smouldering cigarette was the likely cause.

In a statement, it said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service can confirm the fire at the Albion Hotel in Brighton on 15 July 2023 was accidental.

“A fire investigation has concluded that it was likely started by a discarded cigarette which had not been completely put out.”

Sussex Police launched an investigation into the cause of the fire on the Tuesday after it broke out. However, this is routine when fires of this size happen.

The seafront road was closed in both directions for six weeks after the fire for demolition work to take place.

