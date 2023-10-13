CCTV images of a man and a woman have been released by detecitves investigating the stabbing of a man in Trafalgar Street this week.

The road was closed for several hours after the 22-year-old man was attacked at about 3.50am on Monday.

A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with significant facial injuries and later discharged. He continues to receive treatment.

Officers believe the man and woman in the images can help them with their enquiries.

If you recognise them, witnessed the incident or have any information that could help, please contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 162 of 09/10.