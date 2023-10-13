Police are appealing for witnesses after a bus passenger was racially abused in Brighton.

On October 5 at around 4.45pm, the victim was on board the 21 bus by The Level.

He reported being approached by a man in his 60s, described as medium to large build with short grey hair, wearing a flat cap with a checked shirt. He was also using a walking stick.

The man was reported to have shouted racial abuse at the victim before being asked to leave the bus.

If you witnessed the incident or have information that could assist the investigation, you can report via our online form or by calling 101 quoting reference 1010 of 05/10.