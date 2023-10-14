A woman from Brighton has been released on bail after being arrested by terror police.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East arrested the woman in Brighton on Thursday (12 October) over a speech that she made at a protest rally at the Clock Tower in Brighton last weekend.

The speech, which was widely shared on social media, included comments supporting the recent attacks by Hamas against Israel.

Police said yesterday (Friday 13 October): “An investigation was launched focusing on a speech made by a woman at a protest on Sunday (8 October), following the recent attacks by Hamas against Israel.

“A 22-year-old woman from Brighton has been arrested in connection with this investigation, on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation, namely Harakat al-Muqawamah al-Islamiyyah (Hamas), under section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

“This evening (Friday 13 October), she has been released on bail until Monday 13 November.

“Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, we will not be releasing further details at this time.”

Yesterday, Superintendent Petra Lazar from Sussex Police said: “After reviewing footage from the protest event held in Brighton on Sunday 8 October, the matter was investigated by Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE).

“We will continue to support them as they conduct their investigation.

“We are aware that the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza is generating public concern and is impacting communities globally and locally, and we extend our support to those affected in Sussex.

“Sussex Police has increased visibility across parts of Sussex to provide an increased presence and reassurance to our local communities.

“We recognise there is the potential for increased tensions and are engaging and working with communities and partners to ensure people feel safe and protected.

“Anyone who experiences threatening behaviour or is worried about their safety is urged to contact police.”