A man has been charged with dangerous driving after a police chase that started in Brighton in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 15 October).

A woman was taken to hospital after being injured in Peacehaven during the pursuit.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Sussex Police said: “The driver of a vehicle failed to stop for police in St James’s Street, Brighton, shortly after midnight.

“The vehicle was later stopped by police on the A27 near the Beddingham roundabout at about half past midnight.

“Police can now confirm that Nathan Blackham, 30, a builder, of Brading Close, Eastbourne, was charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop when directed by a police officer and driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol.

“He has been bailed to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 7 December.

“During this incident, there was a collision involving a police vehicle and a passenger who exited the suspect vehicle at the junction of Sutton Avenue and Arundel Road West in Peacehaven.

“A woman was taken to hospital for treatment for a serious injury, but has since been discharged.

“Sussex Police is reviewing the incident, and as it involved police contact resulting in an injury, it has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as per standard procedure.

“In the meantime, police are urging anyone with relevant information such as CCTV or dashcam footage to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting Operation Poplar.

“This is an ongoing investigation and officers have requested the public not to speculate about this incident on social media.”