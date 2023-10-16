The mayor of Brighton and Hove joined judges and magistrates who sit in the area’s courts for a service to mark the start of the judicial year.

Councillor Jackie O’Quinn took part in a colourful procession to St Anne’s, the parish church of Lewes, on Friday (13 October).

The ceremony was organised by the High Sheriff of East Sussex, Richard Bickersteth, whose role includes supporting the judiciary.

He was joined by the Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Andrew Blackman, the King’s personal representative in the county.

Among the judiciary were the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, Judge Christine Laing, who sits as the resident judge for the Sussex courts. She gave one of the readings.

The senior coroner for Brighton and Hove and West Sussex, Penelope Schofield, was also present as was the presiding judge Mr Justice Murray, also known as Sir Edward Murray. He also gave a reading.

The Chief Constable of Sussex Jo Shiner and the Chief Fire Officer of East Sussex Dawn Whittaker also took part in the ceremony at the grade I listed Norman church.

Among the clergy taking part were the Reverend Ben Brown, rector of St Anne’s, the High Sheriff’s chaplain the Reverend Jonathan Meyer and the Roman Catholic Bishop of Arundel and Brighton the Right Reverend Richard Moth.

The annual ceremony is held at the start of Michaelmas term, the first term of the legal year, although in practice the magistrates’ and crown courts sit all year round.

The prayers included intercessions for “all who administer justice … judges and the tribunal judiciary, magistrates and coroners, jurors and ombudsmen, for clerks and court officials, for barristers, solicitors, chartered legal executives and all whose profession or expertise is the law”.

The prayers included the police, the fire service, the ambulance service, the prison service, those who save lives at sea and protect our borders, the armed forces, the probation service and all those who sustain order”.

The congregation were asked to remember “the victims of crime and its perpetrators … those held prisoner, whether convicted or on remand, and communities where there is anxiety and the fear of crime”.

One prayer gave thanks for “those who give their time and skills in the service of others and all who work for the common good … those who labour for justice and those who exercise compassion and mercy”.

A collection was taken on behalf of St Anne’s Church and the High Sheriff’s Fund which is administered by the Sussex Community Foundation to provide grants to local grassroots charities.