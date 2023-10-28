The parents of a pupil at a Brighton school have called for a public apology from council leader Bella Sankey after she dismissed their concerns as “baseless smears”.

Councillor Sankey made the remark at a Brighton and Hove City Council meeting in response to a public question.

But the school’s head teacher has since conceded at least one aspect of a complaint by parents.

The head accepted that a child was using a breast-binder, with the knowledge of teachers, and this information was withheld from parents, and that the use of breast binders was dangerous.

The parents said that there were specific side-effects associated with breast-binders experienced by 97 per cent of those who use them. These included chest pain, shortness of breath and scarring.

At a meeting of the full council in July a member of the public asked Councillor Sankey about parental concerns about the teaching of gender in local schools.

The council leader said that the “claims and accusations are baseless smears”.

The question came from Adrian Hart, a community activist who belongs to PSHE Brighton, along with concerned teachers, social workers, governors and parents.

The forum was set up by and for those who are worried about PSHE (personal, social, health and economic) education in schools.

PSHE Brighton said: “Already we have been inundated with concerns from parents, staff and governors at a significant number of schools in Brighton and Hove.

“We have heard about concerns being raised with head teachers about the materials used in PSHE classes and about overzealous punishment for ‘misgendering’ for young children who innocently make a mistake in relation to a fellow pupil or teacher’s chosen pronoun.

“We have heard real concerns about schools socially transitioning children – changing their name and pronoun – which the NHS has said is not a neutral act.

“And we have heard about teachers engaging in discussion about breast-binding and other interventions that irreversibly change a child’s body without (those teachers) having the necessary qualifications or talking to the child’s parents.

“Schools are hiding behind the Trans Inclusion Schools Toolkit published by the council.

“It is time that the council step up, step back from the Toolkit in its current form and take a safeguarding first approach, ensuring all schools in the city do the same.”

The parents seeking an apology from the council leader said: “It is shameful that Bella Sankey should refer to any parental concern as a baseless smear.

“It is even worse as her council knew about our formal complaint to the school at the time she made this comment … they provided lawyers to the school to help them respond to it.

“Rather than admit the significant safeguarding issues exist, Bella Sankey doubled down in the full council meeting on Thursday 19 October. She said ‘I don’t recognise any of the concerns’ that we have raised.

“We cannot understand how this statement can be true. We wrote directly to her well in advance of the meeting setting out our concerns and setting out that the complaint about breast-binders has been conceded by the head teacher.

“There is no sense in which she can therefore possibly fail to recognise our concerns.”

PSHE Brighton said that anyone else with concerns about PSHE and relationships and sex education (RSE) and associated issues in Brighton and Hove schools could get in touch with PSHE Brighton at www.pshebrighton.org.