Two Brighton and hove primary schools are slated to close next summer as pupil numbers across the city continue to fall.

Parents at St Bartholomews’s Primary School in Ann Street and another, as yet unnamed, school are being informed this week of Brighton and Hove City Council’s plans.

Both have been selected as they are undersubscribed and there are other schools within a mile which have the space to take on extra pupils.

But it won’t be possible to send all the children to any one school, meaning classes – and with them friendships – will be broken up next September.

Meanwhile, Brighton and Hove News understands a number of other primary schools in the city are being asked to reduce their intakes from September 2025.

A consultation on the plans is due to start next week – but it’s feared that even before that’s finished in December, parents will begin to pull their children out and prospective parents apply elsewhere for reception places next year, making the move inevitable.

In a letter sent to parents at St Bartholomew’s by Deb Austin, the council’s executive director for families, children and learning, said: “The school has much lower numbers of pupils compared to many other schools in the city.

“There are also more school places available in the local area than pupils who need them.

“I appreciate this is very upsetting news and will be a shock, especially the timescale being proposed.

“But please be assured that if a decision is made to close St Bartholomew’s, your child’s move to another school will be very carefully managed to minimise the impact of that.”

A second letter from headteacher Katie Blood and chair of governors Father Ben Eadon says they are “deeply saddened”.

It says: “We are also angry that they would choose to do this to your children and we will do all we can to oppose this proposal and overturn it.

“Since the news was shared with us, we have spent many hours in meetings trying to stop this happening.

It adds: “We have an overspend in our budget this year but this is due to the funding formula which has resulted in us being funded for far fewer pupils than we actually have (due to the timing of budget decisions) and because we are committed to supporting pupils with specific needs, even though the funding received from the council doesn’t always cover the full cost of the support required.

“The council have always been grateful for us supporting these pupils and have often asked us to take specific pupils so it is unfortunate to see how this is now proving to undermine the future of our school.”

The full plans, including the name of the second school, will be outlined in a report to the council’s children, families and schools committee published tomorrow ahead of a meeting next Monday.

The council has been trying to tackle the thorny issue of falling pupil numbers for several years, with a report in 2021 saying one in five places across the city would have to go by 2025.

Some undersubscribed schools have agreed to reduce intakes but others – particularly in Brighton’s suburbs and estates – have resisted the plans.

In 2021, the council said it would try to persuade larger, oversubscribed schools to reduce their numbers so that more pupils would end up going to smaller, less popular schools.