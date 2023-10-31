Commuters boarded a spookier than normal service this morning after rail bosses started running trains to Frighton.

Other stations on the southern network to get a temporary name change for the day are Creepy Crawley, Chillingshurst, Hauntingdon and Witchmore Hill.

Mark Pavlides, Chief Customer Officer at Govia Thameslink Railway said: “We know that Halloween is a real hit with families, so we’ve decided to have some seasonal fun by renaming selected stations across the network.

“We’d love people to get involved by sharing pictures if they spot one of our ghoulish tricks when travelling today!”