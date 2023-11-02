The latest phase of a £35 million investment at an independent boarding school has been knocked back by councillors.

Oxford International College Brighton, on the site of Ovingdean Hall, wants to demolish the site’s theatre and swimming pool buildings.

The school expected to accommodate around 500 pupils under the plans, which would have created new sports and teaching facilities around the listed Ovingdean Hall.

At a meeting of Brighton and Hove City Council’s planning committee last night, councillors unanimously refused permission for the plans.

The refusal cited that the designs would be out of character with the area and that neighbours would be adversely affected.

Councillor Julie Catell said: “It’s a beautiful main house with a lovely light aspect and lovely proportion of the windows, and then you’ve got this block which looks like a bad piece of Lego.

“I just don’t think it enhances, and I think it detracts from, the building and the conservation area.”

The relocation of the multi-use games area (MUGA) to the south of the site was discussed, with Councillor Joy Robinson raising concerns over the issue of light pollution from floodlights close to neighbouring properties.

Also, the decision to place new teaching buildings close to the border with neighbouring residential properties was discussed.

The plans received opposition from speaker Paul Perrin, who lives in one of the affected properties on Woodland Walk bordering the site.

Mr Perrin said: “You would be turning our happy healthy house into a toxic house.

“The massive new monolithic solid block positioned close to our property would cast a shadow in our main living area, front patio and garden removing all the sky view from our main window creating an oppressive and overbearing presence.

“Given the vast site available there’s no need for this new block to be located right on top of our property.

“It’s a very large site and there are other design options for the proposed development which would not have such a negative impact on the neighbouring properties but still provide the applicant the additional space and facilities they require.”

Councillor Jacob Allen said: “Ovingdean is not like anywhere else in this city, it’s very distinct and I think that this development would be incoherent sitting within the conservation area.”

Councillor Sue Shanks asked what arrangements for transport were secured in the plans, and whether the committee could propose a condition to ensure the school makes a contribution to bus services.

The planning officer responded that this would not be a condition the council could make on an application if it were granted permission, and the transport arrangements would come from the Community Infrastructure Levy.

The application was refused unanimously, against the planning officer’s recommendation for approval.

A spokesperson for OIC Brighton, said: “Demand for places at Oxford International College Brighton is very strong and the plans submitted were to further expand the outstanding facilities at Ovingdean Hall.

“While we are disappointed with yesterday’s decision, we will consider our next steps with local planning officers.

“Our college is proving very popular with local and international families, and we are confident we can achieve expansion of the existing site while preserving and respecting the Ovingdean Conservation Area and creating economic benefits for the local area.

“We will continue to work closely with local planning officers, the council, and the local community to ensure that all local requirements are met.”

Oxford International College opened in September, with fees of about £20,000 a year per pupil.

The site was previously vacant after a former language school closed in 2018.