Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Jason Steele has extended his contract by a further year, keeping him at the club until June 2026.

The 33-year-old keeper, who was reported to be paid more than £800,000 a year under the terms of his old contract which he signed in January.

Today (Thursday 2 November) Albion said: “Jason Steele has further committed his future to the club, having signed a new extended contract that runs until June 2026.”

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “I’m very pleased for Jason. He’s a great player.”

Technical director David Weir said: “Jason is key player for us, on and off the pitch.

“His attitude, leadership and what he brings to this club every day has been a massive part of our progress throughout his time here.

“I am thrilled that his loyalty and patience is now paying off and that we have extended his stay with us through until at least June 2026.”

The former Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland keeper has made 39 appearances for the club, keeping 14 clean sheets in the process.

The 6ft 2in keeper made his Albion debut in an Emirates FA Cup third round tie at Bournemouth in January 2019 and made his Premier League debut at Villa Park in November 2021.

Albion said: “Having been a key member of the squad and respected senior player for Albion for four and a half seasons, Roberto saw his strengths and promoted him as his regular keeper for the second half of the 2022-23 season.

“He excelled and made 15 Premier League appearances as we secured our best top-tier finish of sixth, as well as qualifying for European competition for the first time.

“This season he has played nine times across all competitions, alongside summer arrival Bart Verbruggen.”