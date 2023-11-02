Brighton has escaped the worst of Storm Ciaran, but yet more rain is expected to batter the south coast on Saturday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow be aware weather warning, which comes into force from 3pm to midnight on Saturday.

And high winds are also likely to hamper back garden firework displays.

The warning says: “A spell of heavy rain followed by frequent heavy and blustery showers are expected to affect southern coastal counties during Saturday.

“Around 20-30mm of rain could accumulate in some places with perhaps as much as 40mm by the end of the day.

“Accompanied by strong winds along the coast, these showers are likely to cause flooding of a few roads, leading to travel disruption and possibly the flooding of a few homes and businesses.

“In addition, dangerous coastal conditions with large waves and spray are likely.”