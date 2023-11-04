Two prolific shoplifters banned from shops in Brighton are behind bars after being spotted where they shouldn’t be by police on patrol.

Michael Murray was found by police in the Co Op store in Whitehawk Road on 16 October, in breach of a criminal behaviour order which banned him from all the Co Ops in Brighton and Hove.

He was arrested and charged 18 counts of theft from the store from mid-August onwards, and 18 counts of breaching the order by going into the store.

Despite the order Murray, 35, of Lower Rock Gardens, had stolen items stolen reaching hundreds of pounds.

He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 23 October, where he was remanded in custody for sentencing on 20 November.

Daryl Swann was spotted by police on patrol in Western Road, Brighton, on Tuesday 17 October.

The 35-year-old, of Oriental Place, Brighton, was sought in connection with the theft of £95 worth of goods from Holland and Barrett in North Street on 8 September, and the theft of £150 worth of goods from The White Company in East Street on 14 September.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of theft, and breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order, which had prohibitions not to enter a number of stores, including The White Company.

He was remanded in custody and appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court the following day, where he was jailed for four weeks.