Everton 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 1

Albion are still looking for their first Premier League win since the end of September but were grateful for a point against Everton.

Vitali Mykolenko put the hosts in front on seven minutes. Dwight McNeill and Dominic Calvert-Lewin combined well and the ball fell to Mykolenko.

His first shot appeared to be saved by Bart Verbruggen’s face before Mykolenko slammed home the rebound.

Lewis Dunk then scored an exquisite volleyed equaliser from a perfect Pascal Gross free kick – only for VAR to disallow the effort for offside.

Albion were bamboozling Everton with their formation. At times, full back James Milner found himself as the Seagulls most forward player.

Clear-cut chances, however, were few and far between for either side – until Dunk’s free kick early in the second half, saved brilliantly by his England team-mate Jordan Pickford.

There was a colossal goal-mouth scramble from a corner but Joel Veltman and Van Hecke prevented Young and Calvert-Lewin from getting the ball over the line.

Then, just as Albion seemed destined for defeat, Kaoru Mitoma bombed down the wing with six minutes left. His cross hit the unfortunate Young and looped over Pickford and into an empty net.

Albion stay sixth in the Premier League for now and take on Ajax in Amsterdam in Europa League Group B on Thursday (9 November).