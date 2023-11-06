A co-working space part-owned by Wired Sussex has reassured its customers the trade body’s liquidation won’t affect them.

The Skiff was founded in 2008, and in 2010 Wired Sussex supported them by putting its name on the lease when it moved into bigger premises.

It now owns a 40% stake in the company, and its name is still on the lease, now of its Cheapside premises, where it moved in 2016.

Wired Sussex – a digital industry trade body – announced it was going into voluntary liquidation on Thursday, saying the post-covid trend of homeworking had impacted its job board revenue.

Skiff co-founder Jonathan Markwell told customers: “It’s the end of an era for Brighton and Sussex.

“The Skiff exists in its current form thanks to the early support of Wired Sussex, and many of us first met at events they organised.

“Fortunately The Skiff is in the strongest position it has been in since the start of the pandemic.

“There won’t be an immediate direct impact on The Skiff or Skiffmates. But there will be a few details to resolve around the ownership of The Skiff.

“Wired Sussex owns around 40% of The Skiff. They also participated alongside other companies in a loan to The Skiff in 2018 and they are named alongside The Skiff Ltd on the lease for our space.

“I’ve spoken with our landlord and he has been positive about simply updating the lease when the time comes.

“Over the coming weeks and months we will work to resolve this and the other details with no disruption.

“The Skiff has been open for over 15 years, with the foundations of the community being built over 17 years ago.

“I look forward to celebrating The Skiff as one of Wired Sussex’s many legacies in another 15 years.”