Three football thugs are facing a football ban after beating up bouncers at an Albion fans pub.

Calum Adams, 28, was jailed in 2017 for another brawl at the Railway Bell in Surrey Street on his 22nd birthday.

Today he was back in the dock, this time joined by his sister, Daisy, 23, and friend Oliver Treagus, 22, over a fight at the same pub after Albion’s home game against Palace in March.

Prosecuting at Brighton Magistrates Court, Benjamin Parkinson said: “Officers were flagged down by members of the public to an incident outside the pub involving bouncers.

“There was a large group who appeared to have been in a physical fight.

“Various males were separated from the melee.

“The bouncers had been refused entry to an unknown male which caused tension and the whole argument.

“Another male, Oliver Treagus, was throwing punches.

“One man said his partner had been beaten up by bouncers and pointed to a woman.

“She did not appear to have any injuries. All parties appeared significantly inebriated.

“All of this is caught on CCTV.”

The court was shown the CCTV, in which you can see all three defendants throwing punches at the bouncers.

Mr Parkinson argued that the offence of affray, which all three have admitted, was of high culpability because they had targeted a group – the pub’s bouncers.

But James McPherson, defending both the Adams siblings, said that definition was intended to refer to groups such as ethnic minorities or those of a particular religion.

He said: “No weapons were used – it’s not sustained violence, it was over very quickly and there’s no intention to cause serious harm or violence.”

Cathy Walker, defending Treagus, said: This is a very short matter. Its not pleasant, however it’s over very quickly.

“It happens on the spur of the moment outside a pub. It’s basically a scrap, if you like, that take place within two or three minutes if that.”

The court was told Calum Adams had been jailed for nine months in 2017 for the earlier brawl at the Railway Bell.

Court reports from the time say tables and chairs were thrown after Southampton fans entered the pub – although as there was no match that day it was unclear if the fight was football related.

And in November 2021, he was fined £20 and ordered to pay £300 in compensation to the Quadrant Pub on Queens Road after admitting smashing a window, causing damage of £2,617.

The bench retired for a short period to decide whether or not to commit the case to crown court.

Presiding magistrate Mark Durrell said: “We have listened very carefully and have decided we don’t have sufficient powers to sentence all three of you today.

“We are going to sent it up and let a crown court judge decide what’s best.”

Calum Adams, of Cowfold Drive, Brighton, Daisy Adams and Treagus, of New Heritage Way, North Chailey, will now appear at Lewes Crown Court on December 6.