A Brighton café owner has withdrawn his application to extend alcohol sales hours until midnight.

Company director Fahad Al-Hasan, 32, wanted a later licence for Blossoms, in Brighton Square.

But he pulled the application days before it was due to go before a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel.

Currently, the business can serve drink to customers from 10am to 10pm, with conditions that require customers to be seated and to have substantial food available to them at all times.

Sussex Police and the council licensing team objected to the application, saying that it would breach licensing policy.

The Japanese-style café is in the busy heart of Brighton, known as the cumulative impact zone (CIZ), where the council restricts licences for new bars, pubs, night clubs and late-night takeaways.

Mr Al-Hasan said: “I’ve rescinded the application as I believe further discussions are required between all departments, at a later date, prior to any further application being submitted.

“Blossoms wants to work closely with all departments while helping the economy, having minimal impact on the CIZ and to aid local services and the community.”

Council policy usually permits café-style licences until 10pm, with customers not required to order food, while new restaurant licences can usually run until midnight provided customers order food with alcohol.

The licensing panel hearing scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday 9 November) has been cancelled.