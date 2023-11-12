Roberto De Zerbi said that Brighton were fighting hard to keep their hopes of domestic and European success alive.

The Seagulls squad is being tested to the limit but is so far holding up well, with their victory away to Ajax on Thursday (9 November) putting them second in their Europa League group.

They are seventh in the Premier League heading into the home match against Sheffield United at the Amex today (Sunday 12 November) and De Zerbi knows that his players and staff will have to dig deep.

On the Albion Twitter account, he said: “We are fighting. We are second in our Europa League group and seventh in the Premier League.

“We lost three important players in the summer and we’re playing three games a week. It’s a tough season but we are fighting.

“When you aren’t used to the Europa League, you need to focus on the next game. We have to win in the Premier League.

“Clean sheets are an important part of football but we have to analyse better because we couldn’t keep a clean sheet a lot of times this season.”

The only clean sheets Brighton have managed have been against Ajax home and away. The 20 goals that they have conceded in the Premier League so far is the highest number for any team inside the top 10.

Brighton are expected to be without defenders Pervis Estupinan and Lewis Dunk against the Blades today while midfielder James Milner is also likely to be missing.

Ecuador international Estupinan made his return from a muscle injury that had sidelined him since the end of September on Thursday.

He was a substitute in the Europa League win away to Ajax but lasted only 12 minutes before being forced off again.

Dunk came off at half-time in Amsterdam with a possible groin injury while veteran Milner came off in the eighth minute.

De Zerbi said: “The injuries are a terrible situation, but we can’t change anything.

“We have to focus on the game on Sunday. It’s one of the most important this season.”